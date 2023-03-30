Spenga
See the Full List
Spenga is an established and modern fitness franchise that focuses on mental and physical development through Ride, Represent, and Relieve principles. The fitness studio began in 2014, based on a foundation that strong and healthy bodies are created through an optimal fitness regime. 

Perhaps different from other fitness studios, Spenga combines the three pillars of fitness of heart-pumping spin, HIIT training, and a full-body soothing yoga workout, all in a single workout session to achieve optimum energy and mental fortitude.

Since beginning to franchise in 2015, Spenga has expanded to over 50 franchises located throughout the United States.

Why You May Want to Start a Spenga Franchise

Spenga has recently been ranked in the Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability, making it a valuable and sought-after fitness franchise.

Spenga targets fitness franchisees intending to open and run fitness studios. Its unique franchise concept enables the franchisee to benefit from its large customer base and well-known brand name. With sufficient knowledge of business management, one may be able to efficiently run a Spenga Fitness Studio.

Once a franchisee meets the set requirements, Spenga and the new franchisee will begin coordination with strategic setup, staff recruitment and training, marketing, site selection, and construction. 

What Might Make a Spenga Franchise a Good Choice?

Spenga's unique sessions may help customers build mental and physical endurance with the help of a fitness regime that follows strict proper training of instructors. Franchisees do not need to lead classes themselves, but may hire instructors. This may allow franchisees to focus on the business aspect of the franchise location. When seeking a site for a Spenga, look for a location that is a few thousand square feet and in a high-traffic area. Your location should be easy to get to and visible from any main road; these tools may allow for the greatest visibility amongst the community. 

Opening a Spenga franchise may have a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in the already crowded and competitive fitness industry.

How To Open a Spenga Franchise

As you decide if opening a Spenga franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Spenga franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

To be part of the Spenga team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for the existence of ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, it is crucial to perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Spenga franchising team questions.

Company Overview

About Spenga

Industry
Health & Wellness
Related Categories
Fitness
Founded
2014
Leadership
Roger McGreal, CEO
Corporate Address
13161 W. 143rd St., #103
Homer Glen, IL 60491
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2015 (8 years)
# of employees at HQ
28
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
64 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Spenga franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$49,500
Initial Investment
$288,605 - $858,138
Net Worth Requirement
$500,000
Cash Requirement
$250,000
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Spenga has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
68.5 hours
Classroom Training
31.5 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Spenga landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

