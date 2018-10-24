Spherion Staffing
Staffing, recruiting
Founded
1946
Franchising Since
1956 (62 Years)
Corporate Address
3625 Cumberland Blvd.
Atlanta, GA 30339
CEO
Linda Galipeau
Parent Company
Randstad
Initial Investment ⓘ
$110,500 - $177,900
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$26,250 - $35,000
Ad Royalty Fee
0.25%
Spherion Staffing offers in-house financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
25% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
120 hours
Classroom Training:
105 hours
Additional Training:
At existing location
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3 - 5