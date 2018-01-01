Steak Escape Sandwich Grill
Grilled sandwiches, burgers, baked potatoes, salads, fries
About
222 Neilston St.
Founded
1982
Franchising Since
1983 (35 Years)
Corporate Address
222 Neilston St.
Columbus, OH 43215
CEO
Kennard Smith
Parent Company
Escape Enterprises, Inc.
Financial Requirements
Initial Investment ⓘ
$148,250 - $561,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
0.5%
Financing Options
Veteran Incentives
Franchise fee reduced (varies)
Support Options
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Marketing Support
National Media
On-The-Job Training:
1 week
Classroom Training:
3 weeks
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
20 - 25
Bio
The Steak Escape was established in Columbus, Ohio, in 1982 by Ken Smith and Mark Turner. One year later, Escape Enterprise Ltd. was formed, and Steak Escape started franchising mall sites, as well as locations in college campuses, airports and sports arenas. The privately held company specializes in genuine Philadelphia cheesesteaks and operates in more than 30 states as well as overseas.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $148,250 High - $561,000
Units
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new units internationally.
