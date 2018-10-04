Steamatic Inc.
Insurance/disaster restoration, cleaning, mold remediation
Founded
1948
Franchising Since
1967 (51 Years)
Corporate Address
3333 Quorum Dr., #280
Fort Worth, TX 76137
CEO
Bill Sims
Initial Investment ⓘ
$74,590 - $183,640
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$70,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$15,000 - $42,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
8-2%
Steamatic Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment
Veteran Incentives
25% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
17 hours
Classroom Training:
63 hours
Additional Training:
At regional training centers
Number of Employees Required to Run:
6 - 10