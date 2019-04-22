Steamatic LLC
Steamatic LLC
Insurance/disaster restoration, cleaning, mold remediation, air quality control
About
Founded

1948

Franchising Since

1967 (52 Years)

Corporate Address

3333 Quorum Dr., #280
Fort Worth, TX 76137

CEO

Stefan Figley

Parent Company

Johns Lyng Group

Ticker Symbol

ASX: JLG

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$114,411 - $195,561

Net-worth Requirement

$500,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$70,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$50,000 - $50,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

8-2%

Financing Options

Steamatic LLC has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment

Veteran Incentives

25% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

17 hours

Classroom Training:

65 hours

Additional Training:

At regional training centers

Number of Employees Required to Run:

6 - 10

Steamatic LLC is ranked #232 in the Franchise 500!
Bio
Bill Blackmon and Scott Mooring started a carpet cleaning business in Fort Worth, Texas, in 1948. In 1967, they formed Steamatic in order to franchise their business model. Bill Sims bought the company in 2006. Services now include carpet cleaning, air duct cleaning, furniture and drapery cleaning and disaster restoration.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $114,411 High - $195,561
Units
+1.2%+2 UNITS (1 Year) -3.9%-7 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

