Storm Guard Roofing & Construction
Roofing, exterior restoration
Founded
2003
Franchising Since
2011 (7 Years)
Corporate Address
5000 Overton Plaza
Ft. Worth, TX 76109
CEO
Glenn Lynch
Initial Investment ⓘ
$169,400 - $295,100
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$450,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$300,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$49,000 - $100,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6.25%
Ad Royalty Fee
0.75%
Storm Guard Roofing & Construction has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
20 hours
Classroom Training:
42 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2 - 5