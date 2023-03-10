Storm Guard Roofing & Construction
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$185K - $222K
Units as of 2022
37 2.8% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Do you enjoy fixing storm damage, or do you want to protect roofs from future storms? If yes, then a Storm Guard Roofing & Construction franchise might be just what you are looking for!

Founded in 2003 in Fort Worth, Texas, Storm Guard Roofing & Construction offers construction and roofing services along with other restoration services to damaged homes, including siding, painting, gutters, windows, and emergency tarping services. Franchising began in 2011, and since then, Storm Guard Roofing & Construction has grown to more than 30 franchise units across the United States. 

To be a Storm Guard Roofing & Construction franchisee, you should be able to set goals and attain them. It is also beneficial if you can execute a precise business plan and can lead and motivate employees to achieve goals.

Why You May Want to Start a Storm Guard Roofing & Construction Franchise

As a Storm Guard Roofing & Construction franchisee, you can get the most out of being a part of a nationally recognized brand for roofing and construction. The franchise has experienced field staff and trainers who will train you to operate every aspect of the business, from claims process and sales to building roofs, gutter projects, windows, and sliding.

There is no insurance or contracting experience needed to join the Storm Guard Roofing & Construction team. The brand's system is developed through time-tested, practical field experience. Guided by pride and integrity in its status, its management team has built a useful operational model. You'll follow this transparent system to run your franchise, backed by operational manuals and targeted assistance when needed. 

What Might Make a Storm Guard Roofing & Construction Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Storm Guard Roofing & Construction team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Storm Guard Roofing & Construction is a part of an industry where a strong work ethic and sales ability can positively and directly affect the franchise's success. If you're ready to reap the rewards of your management efforts and sales, you may feel comfortable with a Storm Guard Roofing & Construction franchise.

How To Open a Storm Guard Roofing & Construction Franchise

To get started with Storm Guard Roofing & Construction, you'll first need to fill out an inquiry form. One of the franchise's representatives may call you for further discussion of your business goals and background. If your goals align with the company's values, they may schedule a webinar to discuss the Storm Guard Roofing & Construction business model, tools, systems, and resources.

After attending the webinar, you'll receive a Franchise Disclosure Document. Review the Franchise Disclosure Document to know the expectations between franchisee and franchisor, with a clear picture of the business model. Next, you may speak with current Storm Guard Roofing & Construction franchisees to gather first-hand information about what it is like to operate a franchise.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Storm Guard Roofing & Construction

Industry
Home Improvement
Related Categories
Roofing, Building & Remodeling, Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses, Home Repairs/Handyman Services, Restoration Services, Cleaning/Restoration
Founded
2003
Parent Company
Storm Guard Franchise Systems LLC
Leadership
Shane Lynch, President
Corporate Address
5000 Overton Plaza, #200
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Social
Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2011 (12 years)
# of employees at HQ
13
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
37 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Storm Guard Roofing & Construction franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$65,000
Initial Investment
$185,400 - $221,600
Net Worth Requirement
$250,000
Cash Requirement
$185,400 - $221,600
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6.25%
Ad Royalty Fee
0.75%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Storm Guard Roofing & Construction has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
20 hours
Classroom Training
42 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
2-5
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Storm Guard Roofing & Construction? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Storm Guard Roofing & Construction landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Storm Guard Roofing & Construction.

ServiceMaster Clean/ServiceMaster Restore

Commercial/residential cleaning, disaster restoration
Ranked #33
Learn More

American Freight

Furniture, mattresses, appliances
Request Info

British Swim School

Swimming lessons for ages 3 months and older
Ranked #352
Request Info

Servpro

Fire, water, and other damage cleanup, restoration, and reconstruction
Ranked #8
Learn More

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing