Do you enjoy fixing storm damage, or do you want to protect roofs from future storms? If yes, then a Storm Guard Roofing & Construction franchise might be just what you are looking for!

Founded in 2003 in Fort Worth, Texas, Storm Guard Roofing & Construction offers construction and roofing services along with other restoration services to damaged homes, including siding, painting, gutters, windows, and emergency tarping services. Franchising began in 2011, and since then, Storm Guard Roofing & Construction has grown to more than 30 franchise units across the United States.

To be a Storm Guard Roofing & Construction franchisee, you should be able to set goals and attain them. It is also beneficial if you can execute a precise business plan and can lead and motivate employees to achieve goals.

Why You May Want to Start a Storm Guard Roofing & Construction Franchise

As a Storm Guard Roofing & Construction franchisee, you can get the most out of being a part of a nationally recognized brand for roofing and construction. The franchise has experienced field staff and trainers who will train you to operate every aspect of the business, from claims process and sales to building roofs, gutter projects, windows, and sliding.

There is no insurance or contracting experience needed to join the Storm Guard Roofing & Construction team. The brand's system is developed through time-tested, practical field experience. Guided by pride and integrity in its status, its management team has built a useful operational model. You'll follow this transparent system to run your franchise, backed by operational manuals and targeted assistance when needed.

What Might Make a Storm Guard Roofing & Construction Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Storm Guard Roofing & Construction team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Storm Guard Roofing & Construction is a part of an industry where a strong work ethic and sales ability can positively and directly affect the franchise's success. If you're ready to reap the rewards of your management efforts and sales, you may feel comfortable with a Storm Guard Roofing & Construction franchise.

How To Open a Storm Guard Roofing & Construction Franchise

To get started with Storm Guard Roofing & Construction, you'll first need to fill out an inquiry form. One of the franchise's representatives may call you for further discussion of your business goals and background. If your goals align with the company's values, they may schedule a webinar to discuss the Storm Guard Roofing & Construction business model, tools, systems, and resources.

After attending the webinar, you'll receive a Franchise Disclosure Document. Review the Franchise Disclosure Document to know the expectations between franchisee and franchisor, with a clear picture of the business model. Next, you may speak with current Storm Guard Roofing & Construction franchisees to gather first-hand information about what it is like to operate a franchise.