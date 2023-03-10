Signing out of account, Standby...
Do you enjoy fixing storm damage, or do you want to protect roofs from future storms? If yes, then a Storm Guard Roofing & Construction franchise might be just what you are looking for!
Founded in 2003 in Fort Worth, Texas, Storm Guard Roofing & Construction offers construction and roofing services along with other restoration services to damaged homes, including siding, painting, gutters, windows, and emergency tarping services. Franchising began in 2011, and since then, Storm Guard Roofing & Construction has grown to more than 30 franchise units across the United States.
To be a Storm Guard Roofing & Construction franchisee, you should be able to set goals and attain them. It is also beneficial if you can execute a precise business plan and can lead and motivate employees to achieve goals.
Why You May Want to Start a Storm Guard Roofing & Construction Franchise
As a Storm Guard Roofing & Construction franchisee, you can get the most out of being a part of a nationally recognized brand for roofing and construction. The franchise has experienced field staff and trainers who will train you to operate every aspect of the business, from claims process and sales to building roofs, gutter projects, windows, and sliding.
There is no insurance or contracting experience needed to join the Storm Guard Roofing & Construction team. The brand's system is developed through time-tested, practical field experience. Guided by pride and integrity in its status, its management team has built a useful operational model. You'll follow this transparent system to run your franchise, backed by operational manuals and targeted assistance when needed.
What Might Make a Storm Guard Roofing & Construction Franchise a Good Choice?
To be part of the Storm Guard Roofing & Construction team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
Storm Guard Roofing & Construction is a part of an industry where a strong work ethic and sales ability can positively and directly affect the franchise's success. If you're ready to reap the rewards of your management efforts and sales, you may feel comfortable with a Storm Guard Roofing & Construction franchise.
How To Open a Storm Guard Roofing & Construction Franchise
To get started with Storm Guard Roofing & Construction, you'll first need to fill out an inquiry form. One of the franchise's representatives may call you for further discussion of your business goals and background. If your goals align with the company's values, they may schedule a webinar to discuss the Storm Guard Roofing & Construction business model, tools, systems, and resources.
After attending the webinar, you'll receive a Franchise Disclosure Document. Review the Franchise Disclosure Document to know the expectations between franchisee and franchisor, with a clear picture of the business model. Next, you may speak with current Storm Guard Roofing & Construction franchisees to gather first-hand information about what it is like to operate a franchise.
Company Overview
About Storm Guard Roofing & Construction
- Industry
- Home Improvement
- Founded
- 2003
- Parent Company
- Storm Guard Franchise Systems LLC
- Leadership
- Shane Lynch, President
- Corporate Address
-
5000 Overton Plaza, #200
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2011 (12 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 13
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
- # of Units
- 37 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Storm Guard Roofing & Construction franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $65,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $185,400 - $221,600
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $250,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $185,400 - $221,600
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 10% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 6.25%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 0.75%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Storm Guard Roofing & Construction has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 20 hours
- Classroom Training
- 42 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 2-5
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
