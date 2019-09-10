2017
2019 (0 Years)
17877 Von Karman Ave., #100
Irvine, CA 92614
Anthony Geisler
Xponenital Fitness LLC
$233,900 - $493,000
$500,000
$100,000
$60,000 - $60,000
7%
2%
Stride Franchise has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
1 hour
22 hours