Sub Zero Franchise Inc.
Ice cream, Italian ice, frozen yogurt, custard
Founded
2004
Franchising Since
2005 (13 Years)
Corporate Address
62 W. Center
Provo, UT 84604
CEO
Jerry Hancock
Initial Investment ⓘ
$219,450 - $475,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$300,000 - $1,000,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$75,000 - $1,000,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Sub Zero Franchise Inc. offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Sub Zero Franchise Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
25% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
40 hours
Classroom Training:
25 hours
Additional Training:
By manual
Number of Employees Required to Run:
5 - 10