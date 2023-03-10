Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$103K - $267K
Units as of 2022
35 41% over 3 years
Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream sells ice cream, which employees flash-freeze at -321 degrees using liquid nitrogen. Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream has been in operation since 2004 and has grown from a simple but high-quality business in Provo, Utah. The company began franchising in 2005 and has since grown to include several locations nationwide.

A perfect candidate for the Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream franchisee is an individual who has an appetite for both business and ice cream. They should also be passionate about their community and achieving operational excellence.

Why You May Want to Start a Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream Franchise

By opening a Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream franchise, you may be supported by a brand that has combined science and delicious treats. Franchisees may cater to many different types of customers since the brand offers various options and customizations. These include dietary needs like lactose-free, vegan, gluten-free, and sugar-free ice cream options.

Coupled with a good reputation and a considerable market segment, opening a Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream franchise may have a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive ice cream industry.

What Might Make a Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

As a Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream franchisee, you may be responsible for customer satisfaction, building the brand within your community, and ensuring that your team works to achieve operational excellence. Aside from operating a physical store, you may provide catering services. You may be supported by a full-fledged team that can help you in graphic design, construction, public relations and marketing, web programming and advertising, and training.

How Do You Open a Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream Franchise?

As you decide if opening a Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

You may submit a franchise inquiry form to learn more about the Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream franchise opportunity. After this, a Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream franchise development representative may contact you to provide more information on the brand.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream franchising team questions.

Company Overview

About Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Ice Cream, Ices, Frozen Yogurt
Founded
2004
Parent Company
Sub Zero Franchising Inc.
Leadership
Jerry Hancock, CEO/Founder
Corporate Address
62 W. Center
Provo, UT 84604
Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2005 (18 years)
# of employees at HQ
28
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Middle East, Europe (Western), Mexico

# of Units
35 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$20,000 - $35,000
Initial Investment
$103,100 - $267,000
Net Worth Requirement
$300,000 - $1,000,000
Cash Requirement
$75,000 - $1,000,000
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Third Party Financing
Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
30 hours
Classroom Training
30 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
# of employees required to run
5-10
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
