Tapville Station
Self-service beer taprooms and restaurants
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Tapville Station
Self-service beer taprooms and restaurants

About
Founded

2016

Franchising Since

2019 (0 Years)

Corporate Address

216 S. Washington St.
Naperville, IL 60540

CEO

Joseph Tota

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$462,250 - $721,500

Net-worth Requirement

$34,500

Liquid Cash Requirement

$34,500

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$34,500 - $34,500

Ongoing Royalty Fee

5%

Financing Options

Tapville Station has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Grand Opening

Online Support

Site Selection

Marketing Support

Social media

On-The-Job Training:

80 hours

Classroom Training:

20 hours

Number of Employees Required to Run:

40

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $462,250 High - $721,500
Units
+100.0%+1 UNITS (1 Year)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Related Franchises

See More

Buffalo Wild Wings

See More

Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ Restaurant

See More

Hooters

See More

Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom

See More

The Melting Pot Restaurants Inc.

See More

Brass Tap

See More

Famous Toastery

See More

Arooga's Grille House & Sports Bar

Franchise Articles

Shaq Is Investing in 9 Papa John's Locations and Joining the Pizza Chain's Board

Shaq Is Investing in 9 Papa John's Locations and Joining the Pizza Chain's Board

The NBA Hall of Famer will also become a brand ambassador for the pizza chain.
Jonathan Garber | 2 min read
Key Strategies/Methods to Set up a Franchise Model in the IVF Sector

Key Strategies/Methods to Set up a Franchise Model in the IVF Sector

The franchisor's business model changes to "support" rather than "working" model and market share, brand appreciation, and incomes increase as a result
Dr Anagha Karkhanis | 4 min read
How a Young Mom's Foresight Changed the Travel Agent Industry

How a Young Mom's Foresight Changed the Travel Agent Industry

Adapt or become extinct.
6 min read
5 of the Best Fitness Franchises You Can Buy in 2019

5 of the Best Fitness Franchises You Can Buy in 2019

Here are five gym and workout businesses that you can invest in.
Matthew McCreary | 4 min read
How to Buy an Existing Franchise (60-Second Video)

How to Buy an Existing Franchise (60-Second Video)

Here are three strategies for buying an existing franchise rather than starting from scratch.
Diana Falzone | 1 min read

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: March 22nd, 2019
Reprints & Licensing Update Your Listing Submit New Listing