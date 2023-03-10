Tapville Social
Initial investment
$135K - $1.1M
Units as of 2022
9 350.0% over 3 years
Founded in 2016, Tapville Social is a self-service beer taproom that provides the option for a brick-and-mortar restaurant, a kiosk, and mobile franchise options. 

Tapville Social aims to provide a fun and modern environment to enjoy beer and delicious food. Tapville Social is a technology-focused concept that provides an American-focused food menu with self-pour wine, beer, and cider. Tapville Social uses game-changing ideas to build the future of the restaurant industry.

Tapville Social began franchising in 2019 and has opened several locations in select states in the United States.

Why You May Want To Start a Tapville Social Franchise

As a potential Tapville Social franchisee, you will have opportunities in four primary segments: brick-and-mortar, retail, travel, and entertainment. Although Tapville Social prefers franchisees with hospitality experience, a background in hospitality is not one of the requirements. However, potential franchisees should be hardworking and have an entrepreneurial spirit.

When you open a Tapville Social franchise, you may be buying into a proven system. Tapville Social has a unique business model that is technology-enabled, and may be game-changing in the industry in which it operates. Tapville Social provides opportunities that fit different budgets and ownership goals with varying options for franchising. 

What Might Make a Tapville Social Franchise a Good Choice? 

Opening a Tapville Social franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

To be part of the Tapville Social team, you make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set liquid capital requirements. 

Tapville Social has partnered with third-party financial lenders that may help cover the costs of the franchise fee, startup, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, and payroll.

How To Open a Tapville Social Franchise

It may be a good idea to conduct research regarding the Tapville Social brand to fully understand the nature of the franchise, how it works, expectations for you, and options available. You should study the franchising terms and conditions. After collecting the necessary background information, you may proceed with the franchising process.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with Tapville Social, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Tapville Social franchising team questions. 

If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive a great deal of support from the Tapville Social brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees may receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. Potential Tapville Social franchisees may also receive hands-on training and continued support after opening their franchise location.

It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a Tapville Social franchise.

Company Overview

About Tapville Social

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Sports Bars/Pubs, Miscellaneous Full-Service Restaurants
Founded
2016
Parent Company
Tapville Franchising Inc.
Leadership
Joseph Tota, CEO
Corporate Address
216 S. Washington St.
Naperville, IL 60540
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2019 (4 years)
# of employees at HQ
10
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada, Mexico

# of Units
9 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Tapville Social franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$19,500 - $44,500
Initial Investment
$134,750 - $1,100,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000 - $300,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Tapville Social has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
80 hours
Classroom Training
20 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
# of employees required to run
40
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Tapville Social ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

New

Ranked #114 in 2022

Top New Franchises

