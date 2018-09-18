Teriyaki Madness
Asian food
Founded
2003
Franchising Since
2005 (13 Years)
Corporate Address
950 S. Cherry St.
Denver, CO 80246
CEO
Michael Haith
Initial Investment ⓘ
$273,699 - $670,760
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$45,000 - $99,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Teriyaki Madness has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment
Veteran Incentives
15% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
192.5 hours
Classroom Training:
51 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
10