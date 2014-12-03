Thanks to Auto Industry Rebound, Franchising Booms in November

After a slow October, the franchising industry added nearly 25,000 jobs last month.

By Kate Taylor

The U.S. added nearly 25,000 franchise jobs in November, reports the ADP National Franchise Report. That's a significant increase from last month's weak figure of 16,970 new jobs and exceeds the six-month average of 22,000.

"Franchise jobs added increased sharply in November to a level not seen for several months," Ahu Yildirmaz, vice president ADP Research Institute, said in a statement. "Much of the rebound came from the auto parts and dealers segment which added about 5,000 more jobs than in October."

In October, auto parts and dealers franchises were responsible for only 630 new jobs, while last month, the segment accounted for 5,740 jobs, most likely in part to make up for October's slow growth. Over the last six months, the somewhat unpredictable segment accounted for an average of 4,740 new jobs a month.

The reliably influential restaurant industry additionally created about half of new franchising jobs, with a growth of 11,820 employees.

Check out the infographic below for the full breakdown of how November measures up against the last six months in the franchising industry.

