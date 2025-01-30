Wireless Zone, #1 in the tech category of the Franchise 500, is redefining wireless retail with cutting-edge technology and franchisee support.

To view our entire 2025 Franchise 500 list, including category rankings, click HERE

With the ever-growing demand for mobile connectivity, Wireless Zone continues to lead the wireless retail industry. Ranked #1 in the tech category on Entrepreneur's 2025 Franchise 500 list and #91 overall, Wireless Zone has built a reputation for innovation, franchisee support and customer-centric service. Established in 1988, the brand has grown into a trusted provider of wireless products and services across the U.S.

Overall Franchise 500 rank: 91

91 Number of units: 743

743 Change in units: +71.6% over 3 years

+71.6% over 3 years Initial investment: $190,000-$446,000

Related: Considering franchise ownership? Get started now to find your personalized list of franchises that match your lifestyle, interests and budget.

Franchisee support

Wireless Zone franchisees benefit from extensive training programs, marketing assistance and operational support that help them thrive in a competitive industry. The company provides ongoing education on the latest wireless technologies, ensuring franchisees stay ahead of trends and offer cutting-edge solutions to their customers.

Additionally, partnerships with major wireless carriers give franchisees access to exclusive promotions and products, making them a go-to destination for mobile solutions.

Related: See Which Brands Topped Entrepreneur's 46th Annual Franchise 500

Innovation driving growth

Staying at the forefront of the industry requires a commitment to innovation. This franchise invests heavily in technology, offering a seamless omnichannel experience that integrates in-store and online shopping. Its data-driven customer insights allow franchisees to personalize promotions and enhance customer engagement.

With a focus on smart home products and 5G connectivity, it continues to expand its offerings to meet evolving consumer needs.

Related: Here's how we determined our annual Franchise 500 ranking and what we learned from the data.

Customer-first approach

With a proven business model, strong corporate support and an increasing reliance on mobile technology, Wireless Zone presents an attractive opportunity for entrepreneurs. Its ability to adapt to industry shifts and maintain a customer-first approach solidifies its position as a leader in wireless retail.

Related: These Women-Founded Franchises Surpassed a Major Milestone — Against the Odds. Here's How They Did It.