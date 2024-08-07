Founded in 2012, YogaSix is a modern, boutique yoga brand offering a range of heated and non-heated yoga classes that are accessible and fun for everyone. With more than 200+ studios open and more than 630+ licensed locations across the globe, YogaSix is the largest franchised yoga brand worldwide.

3 Benefits of owning a YogaSix franchise:

Access to a proven, adaptable business model with growing brand recognition. Extensive support and training, including site selection and marketing strategies. Exclusive territory rights to minimize direct brand competition.

YogaSix is a modernized yoga studio franchise characterized by its accessible, energizing, and community-oriented fitness classes, bringing a new approach to yoga to its local markets. It offers a scalable business model with an executive franchise model and extensive support, aiming for broad adoption across competitive markets with its proven success and exceptional EBITDA margins. Click Here to connect me with YogaSix.

Key Facts: