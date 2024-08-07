Flash Sale! Save 25% on All Access

This Yoga Franchise Aims to Share a New, Modern Approach to Yoga Founded in 2012, YogaSix is a modern, boutique yoga brand offering a range of heated and non-heated yoga classes that are accessible and fun for everyone. With more than 200+ studios open and more than 630+ licensed locations across the globe, YogaSix is the largest franchised yoga brand worldwide.

By Matthew Goldstein

3 Benefits of owning a YogaSix franchise:

  1. Access to a proven, adaptable business model with growing brand recognition.
  2. Extensive support and training, including site selection and marketing strategies.
  3. Exclusive territory rights to minimize direct brand competition.

YogaSix is a modernized yoga studio franchise characterized by its accessible, energizing, and community-oriented fitness classes, bringing a new approach to yoga to its local markets. It offers a scalable business model with an executive franchise model and extensive support, aiming for broad adoption across competitive markets with its proven success and exceptional EBITDA margins. Click Here to connect me with YogaSix.

Key Facts:

  • Minimum Initial Investment: $399,370
  • Initial Franchise Fee: $60,000
  • Liquid Capital Required: $100,000
  • Net Worth Required: $500,000
<strong>Learn more</strong> about YogaSix!
