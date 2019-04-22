Tide Cleaners
#167 Franchise 500| Dry cleaning
Tide Cleaners
Dry cleaning
|

About
Founded

2008

Franchising Since

2009 (10 Years)

Corporate Address

2 Procter & Gamble Plaza, #TE-16
Cincinnati, OH 45202

CEO

Thomas Flaherty

Parent Company

Agile Pursuits Franchising Inc.

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$663,500 - $1,576,400

Net-worth Requirement

$1,000,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$500,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$20,000 - $50,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

6.5%

Ad Royalty Fee

4%

Financing Options

Tide Cleaners has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

166 hours

Classroom Training:

16 hours

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

8 - 22

Tide Cleaners is ranked #167 in the Franchise 500!
Bio
Tide Dry Cleaners franchises are offered by Agile Pursuits Franchising Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Procter & Gamble Company. Each location allows customers to drop off items for dry-cleaning and pick them up 24 hours a day by using drop boxes and lockers. Drive-through and tailoring services are also offered.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $663,500 High - $1,576,400
Units
+55.0%+33 UNITS (1 Year) +158.3%+57 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
Franchise Financing
