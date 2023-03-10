Tide Cleaners

Dry cleaning
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#254 Ranked #76 last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$704K - $1.5M
Units as of 2022
226 55.9% over 3 years
Tide Cleaners is an American dry cleaning and laundry service company. Founded in 2008, they specialize in reinventing cleaning through service, experience, and technology. After beginning to franchise in 2009, they have grown to over 170 locations across the U.S. They are one of the largest laundry services in the country.

As you run your franchise, you’ll work with a professional and well-trained crew to provide the best service to your community. The perfect candidate for a Tide Cleaners franchisee has a passion for business and making life easier for the community around them.

Why You May Want to Start a Tide Cleaners Franchise

Running a Tide Cleaners franchise means you will be providing several essential services to the community, including wash & fold laundry, weekend cleaning services, alterations, and dry cleaning. Your cleaning company franchise will be responsible for ensuring people have clean, fresh clothes. As a Tide Cleaners franchisee, you will be enabling people to live less stressful lives.

Part of Tide cleaning usually includes an area designated for drop-off and pick up, drive-thru, tailor services, and locker service. Your franchise may be responsible for keeping clothes wearable for much longer. Tide Cleaners strives to make customers’ clothes as bright and put-together as when they first bought them.

What Might Make a Tide Cleaners Franchise a Good Choice?

The laundry service market is expected to be worth more than $100 billion by 2025. Owning a Tide Cleaners franchise will give you a market share in this billion-dollar industry. You may enjoy year-round business since people always need their clothes cleaned.

With Tide Cleaners, you will be part of one of the largest dry cleaning companies in the country. Tide Cleaners is a company with proven success. They hire the best, offer excellent training, and always provide efficient and professional service. Customer loyalty and a good reputation, drawing in more clients, may be achieved with a Tide Cleaners franchise. 

You’ll want to make sure you have enough capital available to cover an initial investment. This will include a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees. These will include royalty fees, advertising fees, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also be expected to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Tide Cleaners Franchise

To become a potential franchisee with Tide Cleaners, you’ll fill out an inquiry form. A franchise team member may reach out to you with an initial phone call if they want to learn more about you. After that, you may attend an informational webinar that contains in-depth information on the Tide Cleaners brand, vision, financial assistance offered, and the overall costs. A franchise team member may then send you their Franchise Disclosure Document to review.

At this point, you can submit a request for consideration together with your resume, financial statements, and any other required documentation. A franchise team member will help you conduct a market review and find available territories for your potential Tide Cleaners franchise. You may also have an opportunity to visit company headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio. After this, you may receive operations approval. After that, you will finally get to sign the franchise agreement once the board approves.

Once you’ve signed on board, you will attend an in-depth training course to learn how to manage day-to-day operations. Before long, your Tide Cleaners franchise will be ready to take on everyone's dirty laundry. 

Company Overview

About Tide Cleaners

Industry
Services (Other)
Related Categories
Dry Cleaning & Laundry Services
Founded
2008
Parent Company
Agile Pursuits Franchising Inc.
Leadership
Andy Gibson, CEO
Corporate Address
2 Procter & Gamble Plaza, #TE-16
Cincinnati, OH 45202
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2009 (14 years)
# of employees at HQ
100
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
226 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Tide Cleaners franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$50,000
Initial Investment
$703,500 - $1,477,400
Net Worth Requirement
$2,000,000
Cash Requirement
$750,000
Royalty Fee
6.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
4%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Tide Cleaners has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
176 hours
Classroom Training
28 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
12-15
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Interested in ownership opportunities like Tide Cleaners? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Tide Cleaners landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Tide Cleaners ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #254 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Trending Up

Ranked #87 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises
Trending Up

Ranked #71 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)
Award

Ranked #1 in Dry Cleaning & Laundry Services in 2021

Best of the Best
Top in Category

Ranked #1 in 2023

#1 in Dry Cleaning & Laundry Services Category

