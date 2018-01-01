Founded
2011
Franchising Since
2015 (3 Years)
Corporate Address
3767 Overland ave., #106
Los Angeles, CA 90034
CEO
Jennifer Saxton
Parent Company
TS Franchising LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$74,350 - $183,850
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$40,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$40,000 - $65,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
10%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Tot Squad has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
National Media
On-The-Job Training:
1 day
Classroom Training:
5 days
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1 - 3