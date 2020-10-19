Turbo Tint
Auto, residential, and commercial window tinting, electronic auto accessories, auto imaging

Turbo Tint
Auto, residential, and commercial window tinting, electronic auto accessories, auto imaging

Founded

1986

Franchising Since

1993 (27 Years)

Corporate Address

4444 W. 147th St.
Midlothian, IL 60445

Leadership

Barbara Moran-Goodrich, CEO

Parent Company

Moran Family of Brands

Initial Investment

$201,010 - $259,400

Net-worth Requirement

$225,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$50,000 - $60,000

Initial Franchise Fee

$45,000 - $45,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

7%

Ad Royalty Fee

1%

Financing Options

Turbo Tint has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Veteran Incentives

$5,000 off franchise fee

Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

35 hours

Classroom Training:

76 hours

Number of Employees Required to Run:

3 - 4

Initial Investment: Low - $201,010 High - $259,400
+7.1%+0 UNITS (1 Year) +7.7%+1 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
Request Free Info

