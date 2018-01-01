Utopia Home Care
Medical/nonmedical home care
Founded
1983
Franchising Since
2013 (5 Years)
Corporate Address
60 E. Main St.
Kings Park, NY 11754
CEO
David Martinez
Initial Investment ⓘ
$74,850 - $132,100
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$75,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$40,000 - $40,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
to 2%
Utopia Home Care has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
1 week
Classroom Training:
1 week
Additional Training:
Ongoing training at franchisee's location