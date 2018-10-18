Founded
2013
Franchising Since
2014 (4 Years)
Corporate Address
14300 Commerce Wy.
Miami Lakes, FL 33016
CEO
Nick Molina
Parent Company
International Vapor Group
Initial Investment ⓘ
$137,200 - $292,700
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$29,900 - $29,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
3%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
VaporFi has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
40 hours
Classroom Training:
40 hours
Additional Training:
Additional training
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3