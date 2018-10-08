Vapor Shark
Electronic cigarettes and related products
Founded
2012
Franchising Since
2014 (4 Years)
Corporate Address
5000 S.W. 75 Ave., #123
Miami, FL 33155
CEO
Brandon Leidel
Initial Investment ⓘ
$118,775 - $200,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $25,000
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Vapor Shark has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Security/Safety Procedures
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
On-The-Job Training:
46 hours
Additional Training:
As needed
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2