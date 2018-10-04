velofix Group of Companies
Mobile bike shops
Founded
2012
Franchising Since
2013 (5 Years)
Corporate Address
40 E. Main St.
Newark, DE 19711
CEO
Chris Guilemet
Parent Company
Velofix Holdings Ltd.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$169,200 - $202,700
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
8%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
velofix Group of Companies has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
17 hours
Classroom Training:
24 hours