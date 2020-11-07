Veronica's Insurance
Veronica's Insurance
About
Founded

2007

Franchising Since

2020 (0 Years)

Corporate Address

290 W. Orange Show Rd.
San Bernardino, CA 91739

Leadership

Raul Dominguez, COO

Parent Company

Veronica's Insurance

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$23,700 - $111,600

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$10,000 - $25,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

15%/25%

Ad Royalty Fee

2%

Financing Options

Veronica's Insurance offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee

Veronica's Insurance has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

Classroom Training:

35 hours

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $23,700 High - $111,600
Units

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
