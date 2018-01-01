Vintner's Circle
Winemaking services & supplies
Founded
2006
Franchising Since
2007 (11 Years)
Corporate Address
1500 County Rd. 517, #212
Hackettstown, NJ 07840
CEO
David Schmeltzle
Initial Investment ⓘ
$95,000 - $145,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$300,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Vintner's Circle has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll