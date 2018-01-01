Wallbeds N More
Murphy-bed store
Founded
2007
Franchising Since
2010 (8 Years)
Corporate Address
1064 Serpentine Ln., #B
Pleasanton, CA 94566
Initial Investment ⓘ
$104,250 - $135,500
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$200,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
3.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
$600/mo.
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Classroom Training:
4 days
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1