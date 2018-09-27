Watermill Express Franchising
Water and ice vending machines
Founded
1984
Franchising Since
1994 (24 Years)
Corporate Address
177 W. Jessup St.
Brighton, CO 80601
CEO
Lani Dolifka
Parent Company
Watermill Express LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$467,650 - $631,200
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$500,000 - $1,000,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
to 7%
Ad Royalty Fee
to 2%
Watermill Express Franchising has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
$10,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
24 hours
Classroom Training:
23 hours