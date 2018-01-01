We Olive Franchising LLC
Retail gourmet foods, wine bar
Founded
2003
Franchising Since
2005 (13 Years)
Corporate Address
484 Marquita Ave.
Paso Robles, CA 93446
CEO
Frank Mercurio
Parent Company
www.weolive.com
Initial Investment ⓘ
$285,000 - $421,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$600,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000 - $150,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
We Olive Franchising LLC has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee