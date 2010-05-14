Get All Access for $5/mo

When Every Office is the Home Office Our list of the top 101 homebased franchises has something for every (home)body.

By Tracy Stapp Herold

Check out the top 2010 Homebased Franchises for 2010.

Franchises can be found just about everywhere--strip malls, office buildings, airports . even your house. Yes, if you've ever dreamed of running a business from home, a franchise just might be the perfect path for you. Our list of the top 101 homebased franchiseshas something for every (home)body, from cruise planningto commercial cleaning, senior careto Jazzercise, and more.

The top homebased franchises are listed by their rankings in Entrepreneur's 2010 Franchise 500ï¿½.This listing is not intended to recommend any particular franchise. Rather, it should be seen as just the first step in your journey to franchise ownership, which should include reading a company's Franchise Disclosure Document, talking to a lawyer and an accountant and discussing the opportunity with current and former franchisees.
Tracy Stapp Herold

Entrepreneur Staff

Tracy Stapp Herold is the special projects editor at Entrepreneur magazine. She works on franchise and business opportunity stories and listings, including the annual Franchise 500.

