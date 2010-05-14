Check out the top 2010 Homebased Franchises for 2010.



Franchises can be found just about everywhere--strip malls, office buildings, airports . even your house. Yes, if you've ever dreamed of running a business from home, a franchise just might be the perfect path for you. Our list of the top 101 homebased franchiseshas something for every (home)body, from cruise planningto commercial cleaning, senior careto Jazzercise, and more.

The top homebased franchises are listed by their rankings in Entrepreneur's 2010 Franchise 500ï¿½.This listing is not intended to recommend any particular franchise. Rather, it should be seen as just the first step in your journey to franchise ownership, which should include reading a company's Franchise Disclosure Document, talking to a lawyer and an accountant and discussing the opportunity with current and former franchisees.