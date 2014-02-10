Will 'Dumb Starbucks' Be Smart Enough to Get Away With Selling Parody Coffee? A coffee shop called Dumb Starbucks opened this weekend in Los Angeles. The only difference from the original? The word 'dumb' in front of its name.

By Kate Taylor

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

A store called Dumb Starbucks opened in Los Angeles this weekend. Adopting the popular coffee chain's logo, menu and style, the coffee shop is nearly identical to the average Starbucks—except for the "dumb" precursor.


Despite offering everything from Dumb Iced Coffee to Dumb Caramel Macchiatos, the shop claims to be an elaborate parody on Starbucks. Dumb Starbucks's frequently asked questions sheet claims that the shop is legal under parody law. "By adding the word "dumb,' we are technically "making fun' of Starbucks, which allows us to use their trademarks under a law known as "fair use,'" the document reads.


Related: From Chipotle to Starbucks: 6 Chains That Do Mobile Apps Right

The shop has been flooded by curious customers, as Starbucks fans around the world have taken to Twitter to try and get to the bottom of the story. The shop reportedly offered free drinks on Saturday and Sunday, as part of Dumb Starbucks's grand opening.

The people behind Dumb Starbucks claim they "love Starbucks and look up to them as role models."

In the past, Starbucks has aggressively pursued knockoffs. Last year, a federal appeals court ruled a small, family-owned New Hampshire roaster could continue to sell a line of Charbucks coffee, despite the similarity in names to Starbucks. However, Sam Buck of Astoria, Ore., was less fortunate, and was forced to close her Sam Bucks coffee shop in 2005.

Whether Starbucks will take action against Dumb Starbucks is yet to be seen, though the chain has confirmed that they are not involved. However, as the store seems to have not received money as of yet for any of the coffee sold, it's possible the store isn't what it seems, instead serving as a marketing stunt for some unknown entity.

Related: Did You Say 'Charbucks'? 7 Big Chains That Battled the Name Game
Kate Taylor

Reporter

Kate Taylor is a reporter at Business Insider. She was previously a reporter at Entrepreneur. Get in touch with tips and feedback on Twitter at @Kate_H_Taylor. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

She Quit Her Job at Trader Joe's After Starting a Side Hustle With $800 — Then She and Her Brother Grew the Business to $20 Million

Jaime Holm and Matt Hannula teamed up to build a business in an industry that "didn't exist" yet.

By Amanda Breen
Buying / Investing in Business

Former Zillow Execs Target $1.3T Market

Co-ownership is creating big opportunities for entrepreneurs.

By StackCommerce
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Growing a Business

This Local Bakery Has Lines Out the Door. Here Are the Secrets to Its Success.

Known for its viral flat croissants and innovative desserts, Alexander's Patisserie also excels in hands-on leadership and team culture.

By Emily Washcovick
Business News

Nissan Is Doubling Its Initial Layoff Announcement, Cutting 20,000 Jobs: 'A Wake-Up Call'

The automaker is dealing with slowing sales and a recent failed merger with Honda.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

Microsoft Is Laying Off Over 6,000 Employees, About 3% of Its Workforce. Here's Why.

The company said the cuts will affect all divisions and locations, with a focus on managers.

By Erin Davis