A coffee shop called Dumb Starbucks opened this weekend in Los Angeles. The only difference from the original? The word 'dumb' in front of its name.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

A store called Dumb Starbucks opened in Los Angeles this weekend. Adopting the popular coffee chain's logo, menu and style, the coffee shop is nearly identical to the average Starbucks—except for the "dumb" precursor.

Enjoy our full menu of coffees and cold drinks pic.twitter.com/wPacrEEH9k — Dumb Starbucks (@dumbstarbucks) February 8, 2014

Despite offering everything from Dumb Iced Coffee to Dumb Caramel Macchiatos, the shop claims to be an elaborate parody on Starbucks. Dumb Starbucks's frequently asked questions sheet claims that the shop is legal under parody law. "By adding the word "dumb,' we are technically "making fun' of Starbucks, which allows us to use their trademarks under a law known as "fair use,'" the document reads.

It's a 1 hour wait outside the #DumbStarbucks in #LosFeliz. Still no word on who is behind the spoof #KPCC. pic.twitter.com/P8maQC8UnS — Frank Stoltze (@StoltzeFrankly) February 9, 2014

Related: From Chipotle to Starbucks: 6 Chains That Do Mobile Apps Right

The shop has been flooded by curious customers, as Starbucks fans around the world have taken to Twitter to try and get to the bottom of the story. The shop reportedly offered free drinks on Saturday and Sunday, as part of Dumb Starbucks's grand opening.

The people behind Dumb Starbucks claim they "love Starbucks and look up to them as role models."

Go buy some @dumbstarbucks before dumb lawyers get to it pic.twitter.com/67E2zq0myf — Mark McCune (@MarkMcCune) February 8, 2014

In the past, Starbucks has aggressively pursued knockoffs. Last year, a federal appeals court ruled a small, family-owned New Hampshire roaster could continue to sell a line of Charbucks coffee, despite the similarity in names to Starbucks. However, Sam Buck of Astoria, Ore., was less fortunate, and was forced to close her Sam Bucks coffee shop in 2005.

Whether Starbucks will take action against Dumb Starbucks is yet to be seen, though the chain has confirmed that they are not involved. However, as the store seems to have not received money as of yet for any of the coffee sold, it's possible the store isn't what it seems, instead serving as a marketing stunt for some unknown entity.

Related: Did You Say 'Charbucks'? 7 Big Chains That Battled the Name Game