Wings and Rings

Wings and Rings

Sports restaurants and bars
FREE Franchise Guide!
2022 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$1.3M - $2.4M
Units as of 2021
82 3.8% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Wings and Rings franchise.

Buffalo Wings and Rings, founded in 1984, is a sports-inspired restaurant. With more than 50 locations, they have grown their name among the sports restaurant experience, attracting hundreds of people at each location in the U.S. Buffalo Wings and Rings is dedicated to providing flavorful food day or night. 

As you run your franchise, you may interact with food-loving sports enthusiasts. The perfect candidate for a Buffalo Wings and Rings franchisee most likely has a knowledge of the local market, multi-unit restaurant experience, and a passion for getting involved in their local community.

Why You May Want to Start a Buffalo Wings and Rings Franchise

Buffalo Wings and Rings have carved a niche for themselves in the market, bringing delicious food to sports fans. They offer a wide variety of beverages, starters, and meals, including their famous buffalo wings, onion rings, and so much more. With their carefully thought-out and diverse menu, they may attract various clientele.

The brand also offers VIP service in a club-level sports restaurant and bar environment. The friendly staff creates a lively atmosphere for families and friends to get together, enjoy a game, and taste delicious food. If you love the idea of offering delicious food in a fun environment, then a Buffalo Wings and Rings franchise is probably a good option.

What Might Make a Buffalo Wings and Rings Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening a Buffalo Wings and Rings franchise may offer you the opportunity to build an empire in the multi-billion-dollar food industry. Each franchise location reports their numbers at the end of each quarter. Oftentimes, their numbers may go up. As a potential Buffalo Wings and Rings franchisee, you join a network of specialty restaurants committed to providing quality food. Buffalo Wings and Rings is committed to helping each franchisee achieve growth in the food industry with their unending support, including a winning marketing strategy. 

To be part of the Buffalo Wings and Rings team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Buffalo Wings and Rings Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Buffalo Wings and Rings franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

To start a Buffalo Wings and Rings franchise, you will first need to submit an inquiry form. 

After you have completed the official application, you may get the chance to meet the Buffalo Wings and Rings team and they will answer any questions you may still have. Once you've signed on board, a Buffalo Wings and Rings franchise representative may help you move forward with opening your new Buffalo Wings and Rings business!

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Wings and Rings

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Sports Bars/Pubs, Chicken, Miscellaneous Full-Service Restaurants
Founded
1984
Leadership
Nader Masadeh, CEO

Franchising Overview

Franchising Since
1988 (34 years)
# of employees at HQ
39
Where seeking

This company is seeking new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is seeking new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
82 (as of 2021)

Franchisor Information

Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube
Corporate Address
396 Wards Corner Rd.
Loveland, OH 45140

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Wings and Rings franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$0
Initial Investment
$1,280,000 - $2,412,000
Net Worth Requirement
$1,250,000
Cash Requirement
$500,000
Royalty Fee
to 5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2-4%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Wings and Rings offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Third Party Financing
Wings and Rings has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
127+ hours
Classroom Training
14+ hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Work with our free FranCoach and get what you need to start a Wings and Rings franchise.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Wings and Rings landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse more franchises that are similar to Wings and Rings.

Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ Restaurant

Japanese barbecue restaurants
Ranked #174
Learn More

Pizza Factory

Pizza, pasta, wings
Ranked #470
Request Info

Schlotzsky's

Sandwiches, pizza, soups, salads
Ranked #301
Request Info

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Bundt cakes and gifts
Ranked #19
Learn More

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchises

Is Franchising Right for You? Here Are 4 Questions to Help You Decide.

Franchising is successful, because it allows people to focus on what their strengths are or could be, which is building and growing their local business.

Ray Titus

Ray Titus

Main Street Entrepreneur

Want to Franchise Your Business? Make Sure You Know These 5 Things

A seasoned franchisor's advice on how to build a successful franchising system.

John DeHart

Franchise 500

Like To Get Away and Have Fun? Here's How To Make a Business Out Of It.

Explore the path of recreation franchising.

Jeff Cheatham

Jeff Cheatham

Franchisors

Most Franchisors Fail to Scale Because They Don't Realize This

Franchising is a massive learning curve and a completely different business that needs to be mastered.

John DeHart

Franchise 500

Why Personal Care Franchising is a Red Hot Opportunity

Make life easier for others with personal care franchising.

Jeff Cheatham

Jeff Cheatham

Small Business Loans

Smart Tips for Accessing Capital to Fund Your Franchise

There is more access to capital than you think, starting with the Small Business Administration.

Dan Rowe

Dan Rowe

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise by Entrepreneur Media. Our franchise listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise. That should include reviewing the franchisor's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees.
Updated: February 8th, 2021
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing