Value Place is an economy extended-stay hotel brand founded by Jack DeBoer in 2003. Prior to founding Value Place, DeBoer had been an apartment developer and then founded extended-stay hotel brands Residence Inn, Summerfield Suites and Candlewood Suites. He opened the first Value Place in Wichita, Kansas, offering studio suites with full kitchens and an onsite laundry room and allowing guests to pay by the week with a 24-hour checkout notice.