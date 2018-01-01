WoodSpring Suites
Limited-service extended-stay lodging
Founded
2003
Franchising Since
2004 (14 Years)
Corporate Address
8621 E. 21st St. N., #250
Wichita, KS 67206
CEO
Bruce Haase
Parent Company
WoodSpring Suites LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$5,035,000 - $7,031,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$3,000,000 - $6,000,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$1,000,000 - $3,000,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$50,000 - $50,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2.5%
WoodSpring Suites has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
On-The-Job Training:
Upon request
Classroom Training:
Varies
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
4 - 5