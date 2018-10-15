Wyndham Grand
Hotels
Founded
1996
Franchising Since
1996 (22 Years)
Corporate Address
22 Sylvan Wy.
Parsippany, NJ 07054
CEO
Geoff Ballotti
Parent Company
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
Ticker Symbol
Initial Investment ⓘ
$1,001,714 - $65,919,617
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$50,000 - $50,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Wyndham Grand offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, inventory
Wyndham Grand has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: equipment, inventory
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
3-4 days
Classroom Training:
4 days