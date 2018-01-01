Yogo Factory
Frozen yogurt
Founded
2011
Franchising Since
2012 (6 Years)
Corporate Address
170 S. New York Rd.
Galloway, NJ 08205
CEO
Brian Petrozzi
Initial Investment ⓘ
$123,200 - $552,300
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$200,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Yogo Factory has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
1 day
Classroom Training:
2 days
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
5