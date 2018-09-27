Yogurtland Franchising Inc.
Self-serve frozen yogurt and ice cream
Founded
2006
Franchising Since
2007 (11 Years)
Corporate Address
17801 Cartwright Rd.
Irvine, CA 92614
CEO
Phillip Chang
Initial Investment ⓘ
$298,700 - $693,300
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000 - $400,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$200,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Yogurtland Franchising Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
20+ hours
Classroom Training:
20+ hours
Additional Training:
At corporate stores
Number of Employees Required to Run:
16 - 20