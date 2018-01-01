Zaxby's Franchising Inc.
Chicken fingers, Buffalo wings, sandwiches, salads
About
Founded
1990
Franchising Since
1994 (24 Years)
Corporate Address
1040 Founders Blvd., #100
Athens, GA 30606
CEO
Zach McLeroy
Parent Company
Zaxby's Franchising, Inc.
Financial Requirements
Initial Investment ⓘ
$284,000 - $664,300
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$700,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$400,000
Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2.5-5%
Financing Options
Zaxby's Franchising Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: payroll
Bio
Zaxby's is the creation of childhood friends Zach McLeroy and Tony Townley, who opened their first restaurant in Statesboro, Georgia, in 1990. With a menu offering chicken fingers, wings, sandwiches and salads, they began franchising the concept in 1994, and now have locations throughout the Southeastern U.S.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $284,000 High - $664,300
Units
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
