Founded
2007
Franchising Since
2009 (9 Years)
Corporate Address
11836 Teale St.
Culver City, CA 90230
CEO
Mark Van Wye
Parent Company
Zoom Room Franchising LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$137,125 - $290,625
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$75,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$39,500 - $39,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
8%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Zoom Room has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
15% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
11 hours
Classroom Training:
85 hours
Additional Training:
Online classroom