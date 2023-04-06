Ram Says Its New Electric Truck Can Go 500 Miles Per Charge

The Ram 1500 REV's range is longer than any other electric truck on the market.

Jonathan Small

By Jonathan Small

Stellantis

Stellantis announced today at the New York International Auto Show that its upcoming 2025 Ram 1500 REV can travel 500 miles without a charge.

Photo by: Stellantis

This is longer than any other electric pickup currently on the market, including the Ford F-150 Lightning (320-mile range) and the Chevy Silverado EV (400 miles).

Tesla's long-awaited Cybertruck is said to go 500-plus miles per change, but the truck has yet to be released.

"Our all-new Ram 1500 REV pushes past the competition in areas customers care about most, including range, towing, payload, and charge time," said Mike Koval Jr., Ram brand CEO – Stellantis.

About the Ram 1500 REV

The all-electric, zero-emission Ram 1500 REV is the first battery-electric pickup truck from Ram Truck.

It will be offered in two choices: a standard 168 kilowatt-hour battery pack with a targeted range of up to 350 miles and an optional 229 kilowatt-hour large battery pack with a targeted range of up to 500 miles.

Though Stellantis hasn't officially listed the cost, Kelley Blue Book predicts prices will range between $58,000 and $100,000.

The truck is powerful, capable of towing up to 14,000 lbs. and a payload of up to 2,700 pounds.

The electric truck goes 0-60 mph in 4.4 seconds, with 654 horsepower and 620 lb.-ft. of torque.

As part of its Dare Forward 2030 initiative, Dutch carmaker Stellantis is investing more than $32 billion through 2025 in electrification.
Jonathan Small

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor in Chief of Green Entrepreneur

Jonathan Small is editor-in-chief of Green Entrepreneur, a vertical from Entrepreneur Media focused on the intersection of sustainability and business. He is also an award-winning journalist, producer, and podcast host of the upcoming True Crime series, Dirty Money, and Write About Now podcasts. Jonathan is the founder of Strike Fire Productions, a premium podcast production company. He had held editing positions at Glamour, Stuff, Fitness, and Twist Magazines. His stories have appeared in The New York Times, TV Guide, Cosmo, Details, and Good Housekeeping. Previously, Jonathan served as VP of Content for the GSN (the Game Show Network), where he produced original digital video series.

