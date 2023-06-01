Are you ready to quit your job? Continue reading for everything you need to know about writing the perfect resignation letter.

Whether you are resigning from your job because you found a more lucrative opportunity or you are leaving to pursue your passion, writing a professional and concise resignation letter can be stressful.

Continue reading for everything you need to know about what to include in a professional resignation letter and some resignation letter templates.

What is a resignation letter?

You provide your employer with a resignation letter when you formally leave your job.

It is essential to leave your current position on a good note, as it can impact how potential employers view you down the road, so providing the customary two weeks' notice is critical.

Are resignation letters really necessary?

It isn't always necessary to submit a formal resignation letter to your employer, as typically, letting them know in person and giving your two weeks' notice is sufficient.

Still, it never hurts to also have it in writing for the following reasons:

It creates a paper trail

Some employers may require you to submit a resignation letter as a formal notice of your leaving the company so that they can keep it on your file.

Even if your employer doesn't require one, it can be a good idea to submit a resignation letter as it can help with the paperwork in receiving your final check and the transition of your duties to another employee.

It's required in certain industries

Depending on the industry in which you work, sometimes a letter of resignation is mandatory.

If you are unsure as to whether or not your employer requires one, you can check your employment contract or discreetly ask a former employee or a member of the human resources team.

It helps ease tensions

Sometimes the mere thought of telling your boss you are quitting face-to-face can be overwhelming.

To help ease this tension, sending a resignation letter to your boss via email before meeting with them in person can help minimize the stress of the situation.

It makes your voice heard

Putting in writing exactly why you are leaving ensures that your voice is heard and the reason for your leaving isn't negatively spun after you leave.

This is especially true if you aren't necessarily leaving on good terms.

It is a good idea to send a copy of your resignation to your boss and your HR department to make sure everyone is aware of the reason for your departure from the company.

What should you include in your resignation letter?

Now that you know the importance of providing your employer with a resignation letter, what do you include?

It is recommended to keep the letter short, stick to the point, use formal language and maintain a friendly tone throughout to leave the company on a positive note.

Your resignation letter should include the following:

A clear resignation and date of your last day

There is no reason to beat around the bush, so immediately get to the point. Simply state your current position that you are resigning from and when your last day with the company will be.

While you may discuss with your boss why you are leaving in person, you don't necessarily have to include that in your letter.

Thank you statement

After your formal resignation paragraph, it is a good idea to thank your employer for the opportunity and knowledge you gained while at your job.

You can even describe some things you enjoyed while working there or something you have learned while in your current position.

It is vital to keep your resignation letter friendly and polite. Remember, you don't want to leave on a sour note, as you may need a reference down the line or run into a former employer or colleague at a new job one day.

The handoff

Here you can express your desire to help ease the transition by helping to train your replacement.

You don't need to go into too much detail about all of the things you're willing to do, and you may want to avoid promising anything in writing — but a sentence or two explaining your willingness to wrap things up before you leave is usually a good idea.

The conclusion

Now is the time to wrap things up and end on a positive, professional note.

Here you can express that you wish the company the best in the future and that you have enjoyed working for their organization.

Before you submit your resignation letter to your boss, make sure you have all your dates correct and make a copy of the letter for yourself to prove that your boss was aware of your resignation.

What should you avoid in your resignation letter?

While you definitely should include things in your resignation letter, there are also some things you should avoid discussing.

Some things to avoid in your resignation letter include the following:

Any negative comments about your manager.

Criticizing your co-workers in any way.

Using offensive or inappropriate language.

Not proofreading and having spelling and grammar mistakes.

Providing too many personal details regarding your future plans.

3 sample resignation letters

While every resignation letter may differ depending on your industry and your specific job, below are a few examples of simple resignation letters.

Sample 1

[Date]

[Your Name]

[Your Contact Information]

[Your Phone Number]

[Company Name]

[Company Address]

[Company Phone Number]

Dear Mr. or Ms. [Supervisor's Name]

Please accept this letter as my formal resignation from my role as [Job Title] with [Company Name]. My final day with the company will be [End Date].

To help with the transition process, I am happy to assist you with training a new team member during my final two weeks on the job. I will also leave thorough instructions for my replacement.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank you for the knowledge and experience I have gained while working for [Company Name].

I am very grateful for the time I have spent here and for the professional relationships I have built in the process.

It has been a pleasure working for you, and I wish you the best in the future.

Sincerely,

[Your signature]

[Print Your Name]



Sample 2

[Your Name]

[Your Contact Information]

[Your Phone Number]

[Date]

[Your Manager's Name]

[Your Manager's Title]

[Company Name]

[Company Address]

[Company Phone Number]

Dear [Manager's Name],

Please accept this as my formal two weeks' notice regarding my job as [Job Title] at [Company Name]. My last day of work will be [Date].

Thank you for the opportunity to work at [Company Name] for the past [How Long You Were There]. I have enjoyed my time here and am thankful for the guidance, support and knowledge I have gained.

If I can be of assistance during this time, including wrapping up any existing assignments and training my replacement, please just let me know.

Thank you again for this opportunity, and I wish you and [Company Name] all the best from this point on.

Yours Truly,

[Your Signature]

[Your Name Printed]

Sample 3

[Your Name]

[Your Contact Information]

[Your Phone Number]

[Date]

[Your Manager's Name]

[Your Manager's Title]

[Company Name]

[Company Address]

[Company Phone Number]

Dear [Your Boss' Name],

Please accept this letter as my formal notification regarding my resignation from my position as [Job Title] with [Company Name].

My last day of employment with the company will be [Last Day — typically two weeks from the time of notice].

Thank you so much for the opportunity to work in this position for the last [Length of Time You Were Employed]. I have really enjoyed my time here and appreciate all the opportunities you made available to me. I have especially enjoyed [List Favorite Job Duties}.

I am also grateful for [List Skills You Learned In Your Position], and I will take them with me throughout the rest of my professional career.

During my final two weeks, I will do everything possible to complete any ongoing tasks I have been assigned and train my replacement. Please let me know if there is anything else I can do to make for a smooth transition period.

I wish you and the company continued success, and I hope to stay in touch.

Yours Truly,

[Your Signature]

[Your Printed Name]

The beginning of a new chapter

While it might be intimidating to quit your current job and write a resignation letter, if you follow the tips and samples above, you too can write a professional, concise resignation letter.

Make sure to be polite, clear and to the point and omit any negative or overly emotional language and you can have the perfect resignation letter to present to your boss.

While a resignation letter might represent the end of an era, it is also the beginning of a new and exciting chapter in your life.

