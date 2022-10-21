Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Content, likes, shares — there's so much more to an online presence than SEO, and we've been empowered to do it all. But why are so many Entrepreneurs falling short regarding content for their business? The answer is plain and straightforward; they are not a photographer or a videographer.



Duh. But this is entrepreneurship! Wearing many hats and making do with what you have is just part of it, right? Isn't that why we're here? To do our best and to make it work?



However, like in many services, you'll need someone to help you. And considering the situations and stakes, you'll want a professional who knows what they are doing. Here are the five biggest reasons you want a good relationship with a professional photographer for your growing business — and how to make these relationships grow.

1. Low-hanging fruit

First impressions have always mattered. People place outsized importance on first impressions. With the internet's speed comes the value of the first impression. You have under a second to hold someone's attention. So much for the "that'll do" attitude of framing the perfect shot and composing your video ad. When you have so little time to make a connection or to make things work — those first few frames matter a lot.

2. Is this thing on?

Fresh and relevant content shows people you're still kicking. But let's be honest, making content is hard. So, if you partner with a professional that makes it look easy, you can give the perception of running circles around your competition. Everyone loves the more robust choice. If you are more creative and visionary, like most entrepreneurs, you're likely not going to want to focus on the minute details of lighting properly or post-production.



So, let someone else do it. You have two things you can use to make good content: time and money. And if you can take the hundreds of hours it takes to learn content creation, congratulations, you have saved yourself a few thousand dollars. If you have a few thousand dollars and want to get started right away, and know you can make tens of thousands of dollars in your space with the time you would have otherwise spent on learning content production — then hiring a professional is the clear winner.

3. Brand maintenance

We're all guilty of it, ok? You get some news, whip out your camera crew (read: cellphone) and announce it to your budding brand. Indeed, the news is good, and it stays true. And the video might even get some good engagements; good news always does.

But there it sits. Forever in your channel and on your feed. Amateurish. Semi-professional at best. Like a bad tattoo from spring break or hell week. The memories are sweet, but the aftertaste is sour. If you have regular content creation sessions or other production projects, you can make announcements and reveals that will be the crown jewels of your online presence for years to come.

Stick out like a well-manicured thumb. If there is no one in your space and market engaging in even basic quality content production, you have nothing but the opportunity to get ahead of your competition organically.

4. A picture speaks a thousand words - plus, it takes longer to write blogs

You can really get out a lot of information in a concise, well-produced, thirty-second Instagram reel. I'm not talking about $10,000 video production projects. Shop around your local inventory of photographers or videographers. You would be amazed at the quality of a relationship you can strike up with a reasonable retainer in place and one that will have you dropping drips of quality content. Don't forget; you can shoot a lot in two hours that can be slowly released over a month.

A word of advice: never trade exposure for work. It never works unless you're paying more to work with someone who otherwise wouldn't work with you. Professional photographers have all the exposure they need — trust me. They have cameras and the ability to tell a story.

5. Brain drain

Maybe you crush it behind an iPhone. Or you figured out how to get a gimbal to work. Perhaps you found the perfect spot in the office where you can hear other people in your audio the least. Either way, video production isn't your bag — and you'll look like a one-trick pony super quick. This is poison for your brand. The more niche your audience, the more likely they will see your ads and touch points with enough frequency to notice. You want to bring in professionals who can flush out shoots and sessions with fresh, new and trending ideas that they know how to pull off.



Luckily, you have choices. You can find a photographer, videographer or studio that will fit your style and budget. You can scout locations on your own. Maybe even come to the table with examples of what you like and don't. Seeking out a retainer will get you started on a path and a relationship with someone who is all about you and showing you off. When it comes to your online presence, you want to be the very best Entrepreneur you can be.

