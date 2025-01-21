Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Etiquette in the world of business should be at the forefront of everyone's mind. Every now and then, I encounter a situation where business etiquette is nonexistent. It leaves me to wonder if this is due to the parties being inconsiderate or a lack of knowledge.

If it is the latter, this article will illuminate six business etiquette topics that are of utmost importance to me. Mastering these principles not only enhances personal professionalism but also fosters stronger relationships and mutual respect in the workplace.

1. Size of email attachments

One of my big pet peeves is receiving an email with a large file size. There are so many tools out there — many being free — that allow one to compress a file easily. Large files take longer to open, and many email providers have storage limits.

If I receive a file that is 10 MB or larger and I know it could have been compressed by at least 50%, I tend to think the sender either lacks technical knowledge or is being inconsiderate. If you're unfamiliar with how to compress files, I recommend taking the time to learn. It's an easy process and should be done whenever possible.

2. Be mindful of meetings

If you are calling a meeting, always have an agenda! One of my pet peeves is attending a meeting that has no order. In general, I am not a meeting person, and if a meeting does not accomplish the task I thought it was supposed to accomplish, I am not a happy camper.

Having a clear agenda for meetings helps us stay focused and reach our goals more effectively. It's crucial for me that meetings begin and end at the scheduled times, as I believe it's important to respect everyone's time.

It's also essential not to make others wait without reason. I once had a former colleague who mentioned that she kept people waiting to feel important. I found that to be quite arrogant and it's definitely not a practice I would adopt.

3. Silence devices and ignore your cell phone

This one seems obvious, but unfortunately, I am often in meetings where cell phones ring by accident. People in the meeting may be distracted, on their phones, and not paying attention. Not only is this rude to the meeting host, but it also puts you at a disadvantage in regards to effectively participating in the meaning.

Remember, you can always catch up on your calls and texts after the meeting.

4. Turn on your video

Video meetings have become standard practice, whether we're using Zoom, Teams or a different platform. I've found that in many of these sessions, numerous participants choose not to activate their cameras. I'd guess this is often because they're multitasking.

Not turning on your camera is just as bad as not silencing your phone. It is disrespectful and avoidable. I have actually been in meetings where I am the only person with my camera on. I still leave my camera on, but I typically ask the other parties to turn on their cameras as well.

5. Respond promptly to communications

Occasionally, I run into people who have very poor communication skills — I really don't know if they have poor communication skills or are just inconsiderate. Whether it is a phone call, text or email, it is important to respond promptly.

Even if you are not able to provide a full response, then acknowledging receipt is essential. Let the other person know that you have received their message, and you will get back to them as soon as possible. Showing this respect to your colleagues and customers is business etiquette that I feel is essential.

6. Proofread and double-check your work

People are busy! But being busy is not an excuse for errors. Especially when the errors can be avoided. The protocol I like to follow is to read each email twice before sending it and also confirm that the email is sent to the appropriate parties.

If you are emailing someone an attached file, open the attachment before sending it to confirm you attached the right file. Try not to rush since rushing through your work is when I often see mistakes being made. If necessary, create checklists for detailed tasks. This way, you can make sure you have done everything you need to do and that no steps are left incomplete.

Embracing good business etiquette can really elevate your professional standing. When you make an effort to stand out — for instance, by being the one to turn on your camera in video conferences when others don't — you demonstrate commitment and engagement. By doing some of these simple things, you open the door to greater respect and increased business opportunities.