The New Year is upon us, and there is no better time to start making the resolutions that are going to change your life and change yourself in the year 2017. There are so many things that you can do in order to improve your life and your business in the coming year, you just need to be willing to put in the effort. Consider these resolutions as your own personal way to make 2017 great and the best year of your life so far.

1. Get in touch with yourself and your body.

Getting healthy in 2017 is about so much more than just going to the gym. Really get in touch with your body and your inner being with new age workouts that focus on the mind-body connection. Yoga, pilates, and meditation are all great places to start. There have actually been several studies done on the impact that workouts like this can have on the brain and cognitive function. It can destress the mind and promote feelings of calm and happiness—which is something any busy entrepreneur can benefit from.

2. Build your knowledge and skillsets.

You should never reach a point in your life where you feel like you are done learning. Continue to educate yourself and build your skill sets so that you have more career options and opportunities that can come your way. Take a look at free guides, such as the Tim Sykes Penny Stock Guide for insight on trading and earning money or browse through the articles available through Entrepreneur magazine, there is so much to learn from other entrepreneurs. If you really want to learn something new in 2017, get a mentor—there is no better resource than someone who has found success before you.

3. Be unselfish and give back.

In 2017 challenge yourself to give back. Start donating your time and money to help others. When I started my charity it showed me just how great of a feeling it is to give back to those in need and to change the lives of people who really need a little extra help. Even if you don't have the money to donate or state a charity, there are so many causes that need volunteers, all you have to do is to choose one that is close to your heart.

4. Explore the world.

Take a risk and go on an adventure. Experiencing the world is one of the most valuable ways to spend your money and one of the most priceless experiences you can have. Life is not just about making money. The world is a beautiful place and deserves to be explored. Spend some of your free time on YouTube learning about places around the world that may interest you and make a plan to actually go there in real life.

5. Grow your social media.

This is one of the most important goals for entrepreneurs in the coming year. There are so many business owners that are on the edge with their social media accounts, they may have a Facebook or a Twitter, but chances are they aren't using it in the way they should be. Sign up to every major social media network such as Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Snapchat. Use this social media reach to grow your contacts. You don't have to post every day, but this can really help you meet new and interesting people and help your business grow. You may even find yourself posting a video that goes viral, and nothing can benefit your business quite like that.

6. Spend more time with friends and family.

As most entrepreneurs know, it can be so easy to get caught up with all of the day-to-day responsibilities of running a business and in the process, you may accidentally neglect your friends and family. Value your relationships more, even if you find yourself getting too caught up with work sometimes. Make it an effort to really spend time with those that you care about.

7. Always challenge yourself.

No matter what area of your life, you should always be challenging yourself and pushing yourself to do better, no matter how successful you are. Life can get boring when you stop pushing, so don't stop the climb. Continue on your journey to reach new heights with everything you do.

If you really want to put 2016 in the past and make 2017 a year that you will value, consider these seven great New Year's resolutions. Trust me when I say, if you follow through with them they can change your life for the better, no matter what the New Year brings.