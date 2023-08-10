Amazon offers a powerful tool to help brands differentiate themselves with the Amazon Brand Storefront. Here are nine of the most essential benefits Amazon Storefronts offer consumer brands.

With more than seven years of experience as an Amazon consultant, I've witnessed firsthand the transformative power of the Amazon Brand Storefront for countless businesses.

According to Amazon, Brand Storefronts that were updated within the past 90 days saw 35% higher attributed sales and 21% more repeat visitors. In the fiercely competitive world of ecommerce, where every edge counts, the Amazon Brand Storefront is a necessity.

Let's dive into nine compelling reasons why every consumer brand should consider setting up its own Amazon Brand Storefront.

1. It's free

The Amazon Brand Storefront is free to set up, which is a significant benefit. This free feature is huge for brands, especially startups or those operating on lean budgets. It's like being handed a prime retail space in a busy mall without any rental fees. This allows brands to allocate funds to other crucial areas like product development, marketing or customer service. The savings can be reinvested into enhancing the product quality or expanding the product line, giving brands a competitive edge. It's important to note that enrollment in Amazon's Brand Registry is the only prerequisite for accessing this benefit.

2. Brand unity

A brand's strength often lies in its consistency. The Amazon Brand Storefront offers a controlled space where every element, from product images to descriptions, can be tailored to resonate with the brand's voice. This consistent presentation ensures customers have a seamless experience, reinforcing brand values at every turn. It's the difference between offering a disjointed shopping experience and a curated brand journey. Furthermore, this unity fosters trust and credibility, making customers more likely to return and recommend the brand to others.

3. Customizable Amazon URL

A custom URL is more than just a digital address — it's a statement of legitimacy and professionalism. With a unique Amazon URL, brands can ensure their digital storefront is easily accessible and memorable. This not only helps in direct traffic but also word-of-mouth referrals. A custom URL signals to customers that the brand is established and trustworthy. Additionally, it provides an excellent branding opportunity, making it easier for customers to remember and share.

4. No competitor ads on Amazon Storefronts

Amazon's digital marketplace is crowded, and distractions are everywhere. One of the significant pain points for brands on Amazon is the presence of competitor ads on their product detail pages. With a dedicated Brand Storefront, this concern is entirely alleviated. A Brand Storefront ensures that when customers browse your products, their journey isn't interrupted by competitor advertisements, leading to a more focused shopping experience.

5. Traffic tracking with Amazon source tags

Analyzing and understanding traffic sources is invaluable in today's data-centric business environment. Amazon source tags provide granular insights into customer behavior and traffic origins. This data allows brands to refine their marketing strategies, doubling down on what works and re-evaluating less effective channels. It's like having a roadmap that guides brands on where to focus their marketing efforts for maximum impact. Additionally, these insights can inform product development, helping brands cater more effectively to their target audience.

6. Gain Amazon social followers with Amazon Posts

Engagement is the lifeblood of modern brands. Amazon Posts is a unique blend of ecommerce and social interaction, and it's only available to brands with Amazon Storefronts. Brands can share content, updates and stories much like they would on traditional social media platforms. This feature transforms passive shoppers into engaged followers, fostering a sense of community and loyalty beyond a single purchase. By leveraging Amazon Posts, brands can seamlessly bridge the gap between commerce and connection, creating a unique and memorable shopping experience. It's not just about buying — it's about building lasting consumer relationships.

7. Upsell and cross-sell opportunities

Maximizing the value of each customer interaction is crucial for profitability. The Amazon Brand Storefront is designed to facilitate strategic product placements. Brands can guide customers towards additional purchases by showcasing related products or bundles. This increases the average transaction value and enhances the customer's experience by offering them complementary products that they might find valuable. This approach also showcases the brand's expertise in understanding customer needs, further solidifying trust.

8. Send traffic from sponsored brands and other channels

In the age of omnichannel marketing, brands need to ensure a cohesive customer experience across all touchpoints. The Brand Storefront can act as the central hub, receiving traffic from various channels, whether a sponsored brands campaign on Amazon or a targeted ad on Facebook. Directing traffic to the Brand Storefront ensures customers receive a consistent brand experience. This centralized approach also streamlines the customer journey, making it easier for them to navigate and purchase.

9. Enhanced mobile experience

In today's digital age, a significant percentage of online shopping occurs on mobile devices. The Amazon Brand Storefront is optimized for mobile, ensuring customers have a seamless shopping experience regardless of their device. This mobile optimization not only enhances user experience but also boosts conversion rates. With intuitive navigation and fast-loading pages, brands can cater to the on-the-go consumer, capturing sales that might otherwise be lost.

Conclusion

The Amazon Brand Storefront is a must-have digital asset for every consumer brand. From branding to marketing to sales, it offers a complete solution for brands looking to solidify their presence on Amazon and beyond. For consumer brand owners and executives, understanding and leveraging Amazon can be the difference between getting lost in the digital noise and standing out as a market leader. Embracing the Amazon Brand Storefront is a step toward ensuring sustained growth and brand loyalty in the competitive ecommerce landscape.