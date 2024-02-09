Start studying key search engine optimization and marketing strategies so your business can get the attention it deserves.

Whether it's a plucky startup or an established name, if your business isn't getting the attention it needs online, you may need to revise your marketing strategy. Search engine optimization (SEO) may sound complicated, but you don't need to hire an expensive expert to walk your business through it. Some businesses even spend as much as $10,000 per month on SEO according to one OuterBox report, but you might be able to keep costs low by doing it yourself.

Education Cloud PLUS by Squirrly is a comprehensive marketing education platform with more than 40 courses tailored for enterprising marketers, whether you're an individual business owner or the head of a large team. If you want to start studying SEO, then grab a lifetime subscription to 40+ SEO and digital marketing courses while they're on sale for $39.99 (reg. $399).

Become an expert marketer.

Give your marketing strategy a jumpstart with tips from courses like SEO for Humans, the Masterclass for Running Awesome Social Media Giveaways, 151 Juicy Digital Marketing Case Studies and Hacks, and more. These courses are all available for life, and you can view class materials as many times as you want.

What makes Squirrly stand out from other learning platforms is that you can customize your learning plan, save courses you liked, and track your progress.

You can even choose between audio, video, or text lessons on desktop or mobile devices. Subscribers gain instant access to current and future courses, so make sure to check back for new material.

Improve your SEO ranking yourself.

Start studying key SEO and marketing strategies so your business can get the attention it deserves.

Get Education Cloud PLUS by Squirrly while it's on sale for $39.99.

