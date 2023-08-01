Borekas Founder Uzi Wizman on Creating a Food Business from Social Media

Interview with Uzi Wizman, founder of Borekas and PSY Street Kitchen, about growing a brand from an Instagram Story and sharing culture with the world.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Uzi Wizman's culinary journey began as a 16-year-old dishwasher. Years later, after opening PSY Street Kitchen in the heart of the Sherman Oaks Shopping Center in Los Angeles, his passion for growth and innovation led to him founding Borekas (pronounced Borekas) Sephardic Pastries.

After six years operating the popular PSY Street Kitchen, Uzi Wizman and his wife Gal Ben Goya wanted to expand. But instead of opening another kitchen across town, the owners thought outside the box by opening a pastry operation inside the same shopping center as PSY.

Thus, the concept of Borekas was born — a 700-square-foot venture, marked by a humble window, offering the delectable pastry bourekas.

"And I'm like, okay, we are in the middle of Sherman Oaks Shopping Center. What can we sell out of the window?" recounts Uzi Wizman to Restaurant Influencers podcast host Shawn Walchef of Cali BBQ Media.

"And we're talking about 700 square feet, right? Okay, let's make bourekas. So we just made the sign of Borekas. Opened a new company. Just make it very easy, fast. Nothing too complicated."

Wizman's vision is focused on creating something truly unique, personal, and of unparalleled quality. Eschewing the pressure of rapid expansion and avoiding partnerships for financial support, they aspire to develop a curated chain of around 40 locations in the next five to six years, while delivering the highest quality of food.

"I don't want to be in a rush," says Wizman. "If I have, in five, six years from now, 40 locations, I'm happy. I don't need more than that. And the most important is to keep it at this quality."

For Uzi Wizman, success is not just about numbers; it's about seeing people from diverse backgrounds lining up for his Borekas. The delight of discovering articles in Chinese newspapers extolling the virtues of his pastries. And witnessing customers from all over the world enjoying Turkish coffee and savoring the flavors of his bourekas. That's what drives him.

Each encounter with a newcomer, like the Japanese customers turned friends, who have embraced this delightful culinary tradition, strengthens his resolve to stay true to his vision and deliver an unforgettable experience with each bite of Borekas Sephardic Pastries.

***

ABOUT RESTAURANT INFLUENCERS:

Restaurant Influencers is brought to you by Toast, the powerful restaurant point of sale and management system that helps restaurants improve operations, increase sales and create a better guest experience.

Toast — Powering Successful Restaurants. Learn more about Toast.