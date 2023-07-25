Interview with Dirty Dough Founder Bennett Maxwell about his inspirational mission, creating balanced social media content, and podcasting with purpose.

Bennett Maxwell, founder of cookie franchise Dirty Dough and host of Deeper than Dough, embarked on a transformative journey of self-discovery and personal growth that has shaped both his life and his business.

At the age of 28, Bennett Maxwell sold his solar company because he needed change. So he sought the guidance of a therapist. That introspective process led the entrepreneur to redefine his mission and values, igniting a newfound passion to find joy and fulfillment amidst life's challenges.

The new mission statement also became the guiding light of his Dirty Dough cookie company.

"I started really searching inward. I didn't have a mission statement. Now I do. And which drives everything. And my mission statement, which is Dirty Dough's mission statement as well, is to find joy and fulfillment." recalls Bennett Maxwell to show host Shawn P. Walchef of Cali BBQ Media.

Bennett Maxwell is very intentional with his approach to mental health.

He has a specific approach to social media that blends personal and professional content. The businessman takes pride in being a father and husband, and integrates personal videos of his family into his social media presence.

While he acknowledges that not everyone feels the need to share such personal moments, Bennett believes it is essential to showcase the core values that drive his business decisions — values rooted in his family and their impact on his life.

"I mix in some personal videos as well because, I mean, that's who I am. I'm very proud of that." says Maxwell. "So much of what makes me, me, is my family and what drives my business decisions is my family."

Maxwell has taken his business and approach to mental wellness beyond the walls of the Dirty Dough franchise.

He hosts a podcast titled Deeper Than Dough that serves a dual purpose. While the series acts as a lead source for franchise sales, the primary objective is to inspire and help others.

The platform aims to provide actionable steps and practical advice rather than generic positivity. Bennett Maxwell delves into the strategies and practices that his guests adopt to improve their mental health and overall well-being, enabling the audience to implement those practices in their own lives.

By sharing tools and tricks, his content empowers individuals to take tangible steps towards personal growth and happiness.

"I like getting to know people. One of the questions that I ask pretty much everybody is: "what has been your biggest struggle with mental health?" And then they tell me, and then I say, "What do you do to be proactive with your mental health?" Maxwell says of the podcast's purpose.

Bennet Maxwell's journey is a testament to the transformative power of self-reflection and the importance of learning and embracing one's values.

By openly sharing his personal experiences, engaging in meaningful conversations, and providing actionable advice, he has created a platform that not only serves as a lead generator, but also offers genuine support and inspiration to those seeking joy and fulfillment in their lives.

Through Dirty Dough and the Deeper than Dough series, Bennett Maxwell continues to make a positive impact on his way to reaching his goal of 1,000 locations and inspiring many more people along the way.

