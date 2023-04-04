Dirty Money Breakdown: Who Is Sam Bankman-Fried?

On the new episode of 'Dirty Money,' our editors examine the rise and fall of the one-time poster boy of crypto success.

learn more about Dan Bova

By Dan Bova

Sam Bankman-Fried was the boy-wonder face of crypto: a 30-year-old who founded one of the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, a celebrated philanthropist worth an estimated $16 billion.

But earlier this year, SBF was arrested in the Bahamas and charged with wire fraud, securities fraud, and money laundering, among other things. He was then extradited to the US and released from jail on a $250 million bond. Then, like a lot of people who are down on their luck, he moved back in with his parents.

SBF's trial is set for Oct. 2. While we await his fate in court, Dirty Money co-hosts Jon Small and Dan Bova spoke with Entepreneur.com editor Samantha Silverman to get all the dirty details on SBF's rise and spectacular fall.

If you ever wanted to know who SBF really is, we encourage you to invest your time in watching the above video. Don't worry. We'd never ask you to invest in something that wasn't actually going to make you smarter and richer, we swear!

About Dirty Money

Dirty Money is a new podcast series from Entrepreneur Media telling the tales of legendary scammers, con artists, and barely-legal lowlifes who stop at nothing to bilk their marks of millions. Hosted by Entrepreneur editors Dan Bova and Jon Small, the podcast takes a deep dive into the deviants behind the deeds

Related: The Very Crazy Story of Crazy Eddie, the Electronics and Scamming Giant
Dan Bova

Entrepreneur Staff

VP of Special Projects

Dan Bova is the VP of Special Projects at Entrepreneur.com. He previously worked at Jimmy Kimmel Live, Maxim and Spy magazine. Check out his humor writing at Planet Bova.

Related Topics

Entrepreneurs Crime Cryptocurrency Dirty Money

Editor's Pick

The Dark Side of Pay Transparency — And What to Do If You Find Out You're Being Underpaid
Thinking of a Career Change? Here Are 4 Steps You Can Take to Get There.
A Founder Who Bootstrapped Her Jewelry Business With Just $1,000 Now Sees 7-Figure Revenue Because She Knew Something About Her Customers Nobody Else Did
Use These Words and Gestures to Impress Your Boss
Everything You Need to Know About Franchise Law
The Top 2% Swear By This Negotiation Tactic Most People Overlook

Most Popular

See all
Business News

This Woman Was Drowning in Debt Before She Tried 'Cash Stuffing.' Now She's Made The Highly Effective Practice a Full-Time Business.

A Texas woman was $80,000 in debt before she tried a method of budgeting called "cash stuffing." Now, she's not only paid off her debt but turned the budgeting practice into a full-time business to help others save.

By Madeline Garfinkle

By Amanda Breen

Thought Leaders

'Trust Your Gut.' Kendall Jenner Talks Tequila, Sustainability, and Becoming an Entrepreneur

In an exclusive interview, the mega-influencer discusses her company 818 Tequila.

By Jon Small and Emily Rella

Business News

A Cruise Passenger Plummeted to Their Death From a Room Balcony While Guests' Stunned Reactions Were Captured by Vlogger

The identity of the passenger has not yet been confirmed nor have any details been released about the incident.

By Emily Rella

Business News

Carnival Cruise Wants Passengers to Have Fun in the Sun — But Do This, and You'll Get Burned With a New $500 Fee

The cruise line's updated contract follows a spate of unruly guest behavior across the tourism industry.

By Amanda Breen

Business News

Google Is Cutting Back on Some of Its Iconic Perks Amid Cost Cutting Initiatives

The company is using data to determine which employee extras are getting the axe.

By Madeline Garfinkle