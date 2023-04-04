Dirty Money Breakdown: Who Is Sam Bankman-Fried?

On the new episode of 'Dirty Money,' our editors examine the rise and fall of the one-time poster boy of crypto success.

Sam Bankman-Fried was the boy-wonder face of crypto: a 30-year-old who founded one of the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, a celebrated philanthropist worth an estimated $16 billion.

But earlier this year, SBF was arrested in the Bahamas and charged with wire fraud, securities fraud, and money laundering, among other things. He was then extradited to the US and released from jail on a $250 million bond. Then, like a lot of people who are down on their luck, he moved back in with his parents.

SBF's trial is set for Oct. 2. While we await his fate in court, Dirty Money co-hosts Jon Small and Dan Bova spoke with Entepreneur.com editor Samantha Silverman to get all the dirty details on SBF's rise and spectacular fall.

If you ever wanted to know who SBF really is, we encourage you to invest your time in watching the above video. Don't worry. We'd never ask you to invest in something that wasn't actually going to make you smarter and richer, we swear!

About Dirty Money

Dirty Money is a new podcast series from Entrepreneur Media telling the tales of legendary scammers, con artists, and barely-legal lowlifes who stop at nothing to bilk their marks of millions. Hosted by Entrepreneur editors Dan Bova and Jon Small, the podcast takes a deep dive into the deviants behind the deeds

