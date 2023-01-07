Expanding Employee Perks This Year May Be Easier With a Costco Membership

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

What are you doing to boost team morale in 2023? If you've been considering the cost-benefit analysis of adding employee perks, you may want to also consider shopping at Costco to supply the program and potentially cut costs. If you don't have a membership, you can get a One-Year Costco Gold Star Membership for $60, which comes with a $30 Digital Costco Shop Card*.

StackCommerce

Stretch your benefits budget by shopping at Costco.

Whether you're looking to stock the office kitchen, reward staff with gifts throughout the year, or book travel and entertainment events for the team, you may be able to find what you need under one roof. With more than 800 Costco warehouses across the U.S., it's possible there's one not far from your office.

Treat your staff to everything from tasty snacks to the latest electronics. You could even pick up new furniture, like standing desks, to create more ergonomic workspaces. Fill your cart in person or shop online—the $30 Digital Costco Shop Card* works on Costco.com, too.

While you're shopping for your employees, you could also run some personal errands without leaving the building. Visit the Costco Tire Center to have brand-name tires installed while you shop. Pick up a prescription at the Costco Pharmacy or use Costco Optical. Stop by the food court for a bite to eat, and don't forget to fill your car with gasoline on your way out.

Save on office and team essentials at Costco.

If you want to give your team something to be excited about this year and run a few errands without running all over town, Costco is a great place to shop. Get a One-Year Costco Gold Star Membership and a $30 Digital Costco Shop Card* for $60.

Prices subject to change.

*To receive a Digital Costco Shop Card, you must provide a valid email address at the time of sign-up. If you elect not to provide a valid email address, a Digital Costco Shop Card will not be emailed. Valid only for nonmembers for their first year of membership. Limit one per household. Nontransferable and may not be combined with any other promotion. New members will receive their Digital Costco Shop Card by email within 2 weeks of sign-up. Costco Shop Cards are not redeemable for cash, except as required by law. A Costco membership is $60 a year. An Executive Membership is an additional $60 upgrade fee a year. Each membership includes one free Household Card. May be subject to sales tax. Costco accepts all Visa cards, as well as cash, checks, debit/ATM cards, EBT and Costco Shop Cards. Departments and product selection may vary.