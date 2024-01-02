A little friendly competition and public acknowledgment of accomplishments go a long way in making people feel valued.

Technology plays an important role in modern businesses. Businesses are rapidly adopting new tech-enabled solutions and have become reliant on various software tools to function efficiently. Alongside these, gamification is another emerging software approach gaining popularity. Using game elements in the workplace is not a new concept. Google implemented riddle-solving challenges in the past to attract job applicants, allowing it to identify strong candidates. Gamifying the workplace entails applying game concepts to job-related tasks and activities to motivate and engage employees.

For instance, a player might collect points for achievements in a mobile game. Similarly, gamification can motivate employees by allowing them to earn points, badges, or levels for accomplishing essential tasks. Continue reading to discover how gamification benefits the workforce.

1. Boost Engagement

Games trigger dopamine release in our brains when we achieve objectives or get rewards. Dopamine produces a feeling of pleasure and satisfaction. This satisfaction makes games compelling.

Gamification in the workplace applies the same principles. It produces a sense of achievement and motivation in the employees. Employees then want to repeat these rewarding activities, increasing their engagement and time spent on tasks.

2. Organizational Alignment

Through gamification, employees are likely to adopt behaviors, priorities, and objectives that match the company's. This helps bridge gaps between an employee's and the company's goals and strategy. Everyone starts working towards the same targets.

Gamification can also instill and reinforce an organization's core values. As employees play gamified work tasks, they learn which behaviors and ways of working reflect the company culture and values.

3. Better Collaboration

Gamifying team tasks and goals motivate employees to work together and push each other to be more productive, just like in team sports. When jobs are gamified and teams work collaboratively to earn points/rewards, it fosters a stronger sense of teamwork and collaboration. Team management software can gamify activities like marking tasks as complete and awarding points to entire teams.

4. Improved Training Experience

Gamification makes training more engaging and enjoyable. In games, people pay attention not to lose points. This undivided attention better reinforces key messages during training. Employees willingly return to gamified training because they experience it as a fun game rather than an obligation. Compared to passive workshops, companies can reinforce concepts multiple times through simulated scenarios to ensure learning and retention.

5. Real-Time Feedback

Annual reviews are not very useful for employees to correct and improve performance. With gamification, employees work towards real-time, measurable goals instead of yearly goals, which may become outdated before the review. Gamification also offers real-time feedback to employees. This real-time review allows employees to adjust their work and improve their performance continuously based on the input.

6. Encourages Creativity and Innovation

Gamifying work can encourage creative and innovative thinking. Games aren't just quizzes but can inspire new ideas for solving problems. For example, pretend scenarios with open questions allow creative answers.

Employees can also work as a team to solve problems together through games. There isn't always one correct answer when gaming. This lets people look at issues differently, creating a place where creative solutions, risks, and outside ideas are welcomed. When used correctly for learning, gaming at work brings out inventive solutions. It helps build a culture where employees always try to improve.

Gamifying the workplace is a win-win approach. The company benefits because people are more engaged and productive. And the employees benefit because working no longer feels like a monotonous grind. A little friendly competition and public acknowledgment of accomplishments go a long way in making people feel valued.